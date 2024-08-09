Skip to Content
American Rai Benjamin beats world-record-holder Karsten Warholm for gold in 400-meter hurdles

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — American sprinter Rai Benjamin convincingly beat world-record-holder Karsten Warholm and Brazil’s Alison dos Santos in the 400-meter hurdles final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Benjamin clocked 46.46 seconds to win gold, finishing several strides ahead of Warholm (47.06) and Dos Santos (47.26). Benjamin was able to win despite landing awkwardly coming over the eighth hurdle in a race between the three fastest men in history.

Benjamin won silver behind Warholm when the Norwegian set the world record at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

