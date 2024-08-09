Beau Hossler shoots 10-under 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 60 on Friday in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship, squandering a chance for a sub-60 round with pars on the last three holes at soft and vulnerable Sedgefield Country Club. Hossler had a two-stroke lead over Billy Horschel in the tournament that started a day late after heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Debby washed out play Thursday. Play also was delayed Friday, with Horschel among the many afternoon starters unable to finish the round because of darkness. He had two holes left. With players allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways, Hossler was 6 under after a tap-in eagle on the par-5 fifth and birdied the par-4 eighth in a front-nine 28.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.