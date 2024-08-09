Betty Prashker, publisher of the feminist classics ‘Sexual Politics’ and ‘Backlash,’ dies at age 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Prashker, a pioneering editor of the 20th century who as one of the first women with the power to acquire books published such classics as Kate Millett’s “Sexual Politics” and Susan Faludi’s “Backlash,” died July 30 at age 99. Her daughter, Lucy Prashker, says Prashker died at a family home in Massachusetts. Prashker helped oversee the careers of Jean Auel, Dominick Dunne and Erik Larson, among others. She would publish hundreds of books, including such hits as Larson’s “The Devil in the White City,” Auel’s “The Clan of the Cave Bear” series and Dunne’s “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.