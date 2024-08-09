Brazilian authorities are investigating the cause of the fiery plane crash that killed 61

VINHEDO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian authorities are working to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the prior day that killed all 61 people aboard. Local airline Voepass had an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport with 57 passengers and 4 crew members when it went down in the city of Vinhedo. Images recorded by witnesses showed the aircraft in a flat spin and plunging vertically before smashing to the ground inside a gated community. Residents say no one on the ground was hurt. The plane’s fuselage was obliterated by fire, but the black box has been recovered.

