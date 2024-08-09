Dead woman found entangled in O’Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have identified the dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman Friday as 57-year-old Virginia Christine Vinton, of Waxhaw, North Carolina. Firefighters responding to a 911 call found Vinton’s body entangled in the belt around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in a baggage room near a terminal that serves international flights. According to police, surveillance footage shows Vinton enter the area around 2:27 a.m. Thursday, but it doesn’t show what happened to her. Authorities say the room where Vinton’s body was found is off limits to the public, and it’s unclear why she was in it.

