Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho tease ‘Moana 2’ with song and dance at Disney’s D23 convention

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney teased upcoming movies and television series including “Moana 2” in a rousing showcase featuring sneak peaks, live performances and surprise appearances from actors at the company’s D23 fan convention. In Friday evening’s first surprise, Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson of “Moana” jolted the crowd of over 15,000 at the Honda Center with a performance of a song featuring drummers and dancers in costumes styled after the beloved animated movie. “Moana 2” is set to hit theaters Nov. 27. Before showing an extended sneak peak of the film, Johnson said that working on the films has been special to him, noting that his daughters, who are 6 and 8 years old, were in the crowd.

