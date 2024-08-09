Illinois sheriff retiring after deputy he hired was charged with murder for shooting Sonya Massey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff who hired the deputy charged in the death of Sonya Massey has announced that he will retire, five weeks after the 36-year-old Black woman was fatally shot in her home. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday. Massey’s father had repeatedly called for Campbell to resign for hiring Sean Grayson as a deputy in the central Illinois county. The 30-year-old Grayson was fired after being indicted on murder and other charges in the July 6 shooting of Massey in her Springfield home. Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty. Authorities said Massey had called 911 to report a suspected prowler.

