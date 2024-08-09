International Criminal Court judges mulling arrest warrants consider legal arguments on jurisdiction

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of countries, academics and rights groups have filed legal arguments either rejecting or supporting the International Criminal Court’s power to issue arrest warrants in its investigation into the war in Gaze and Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel. The submissions filed this week came as a panel of judges considers a request by the court’s chief prosecutor for warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the recently promoted leaders of Hamas. Israel strongly rejects the court’s request for warrants for its leaders and insists it adheres to international law in the devastating conflict in Gaza that was triggered by the Hamas-led attacks.

