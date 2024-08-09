Passenger plane crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state. It’s unclear how many people were aboard

SAO PAULO (AP) — A plane able to carry dozens of passengers crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on Friday, local media reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard.

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

Brazil’s TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

Brazil’s airport authority Infraero did not immediately confirm the information after a request from The Associated Press. No local airlines immediately reported one of their planes to be missing.