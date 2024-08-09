Philippine appeals court sides with news outlet in fight against 2018 shutdown order

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine appeals court sided with a news agency in its fight against a 2018 shutdown order in a decision made public Friday, marking a legal victory for journalists who angered former President Rodrigo Duterte by reporting critically on his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs and alarming human rights record. The Court of Appeals ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission to restore the certificates of incorporation of Rappler, an online news outfit founded by 2021 Nobel peace prize co-winner Maria Ressa, in a decision issued July 23. It wasn’t immediately clear if the SEC will appeal the ruling. Rappler has continued to operate during its legal fight, despite the closure order.

