The last known intact US slave ship is too ‘broken’ and should stay underwater, a report recommends

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A state-funded investigation says the last known U.S. slave ship is too broken and decayed to be extracted from the murky waters of the Alabama Gulf Coast without dismembering it. The task force headed by the Alabama Historical Commission says the ship had been broken in half by a large vessel and eroded by marine bacteria. The coalition says that the most “responsible” way to memorialize the ship is to protect it under the water.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.