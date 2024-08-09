Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is banking on younger male voters to put him over the edge in November as he adjusts to the reality of a new presidential contest against Vice President Kamala Harris that his aides say remains his to lose. Trump and his campaign now face a dramatically different race than the one just three weeks ago, before President Joe Biden abandoned his bid. While they acknowledge polls have tightened with Harris as the Democratic nominee, they maintain that the fundamentals of the race have not changed, with voters deeply sour over the direction of the country, and particularly the economy.

