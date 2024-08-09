Trump’s endorsement will be tested as Wisconsin voters decide key primaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in battleground Wisconsin will be tested in a race for an open congressional seat in primary voting. The field for the state’s closely watched U.S. Senate race also will be officially set in Tuesday’s balloting. Voters will choose a Democratic candidate to take on a first-term Republican who captured a western Wisconsin congressional district after a generation under Democratic control. Two constitutional amendments passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would take power away from the governor also are on the ballot. The election is the first under new legislative maps more favorable to Democrats.

