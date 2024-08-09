UNC’s interim leader approved for permanent job

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has voted to approve the nomination of Lee Roberts as the next chancellor of UNC at Chapel Hill. Roberts has served as the interim chancellor at UNC since the start of the year when former Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz left to become president of Michigan State University. Roberts was also previously a UNC Board of Governors member and the state budget director for former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. His approval Friday means the university system has filled its fifth chancellor vacancy in the last year.

