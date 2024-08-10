American b-boy Victor is among the quarterfinalists in first Olympic men’s breaking event

PARIS (AP) — B-boy Victor, an American two-time world champion, was among eight dancers to advance to the quarterfinals of the first Olympic men’s breaking tournament. Victor Montalvo, the U.S. favorite, won battles against two Japanese b-boys, including b-boy Hiro10 (Hironto Ono). That win drew loud boos from the many Japanese fans in attendance. Ono gained rapturous applause after nailing power move after power move — including seemingly endless windmills and headspins — moves that typically get strong reactions from the crowd. Judges are evaluating breakers on more than just their physicality. They’re using the Trivium judging system to also grade them on technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality and originality — each accounts for 20% of the final score.

