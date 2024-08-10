Boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold, following Imane Khelif to conclude an Olympics filled with scrutiny

PARIS (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan won a gold medal in the women’s featherweight division at the Paris Olympics. She followed Imane Khelif’s lead with a glittering response to the intense scrutiny faced by both fighters inside the ring and around the world over misconceptions about their womanhood. Lin beat Julia Szeremeta of Poland 5:0 in the final at Roland Garros, capping her four-fight unbeaten run through Paris by ensuring that Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing medal is golden. Both fighters persevered through an avalanche of criticism and uninformed speculation about their sex during the Paris tournament to deliver the best performances of their boxing careers.

