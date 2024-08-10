Greek customs agents seize more than 90 kilograms of cocaine from a ship that originated in Ecuador

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say that customs agents have seized around 93 kilograms or 205 pounds of cocaine at the port in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The cocaine was found on a ship that had sailed from Ecuador to Thessaloniki carrying bananas. Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue said in a statement late Friday that the shipment was then due to be transported over land to Romania by a French company. Customs agents X-rayed a container and found 80 packages hidden inside the container’s cooling mechanism. The estimated street value of the cocaine was more than 2.9 million euros or $3.16 million.

