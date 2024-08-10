Honoring the Second Anniversary of the PACT Act

Saturday marked the two year anniversary of the bipartisan PACT Act being signed into law by President Biden.

The legislation takes the burden off of veterans to prove their illnesses are linked to their service.

In a release from the White House, President Biden called the act, "The most significant expansion of benefits and health care for toxic exposed veterans and their survivors in over 30 years.”

Dr. Raul Ruiz who helped write and pass the PACT Act shared on X that more than 5,000 claims have been filed in California’s 25th District alone.

If you or a veteran has suffered from exposure to burn pits or toxins you can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACTact

