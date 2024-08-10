Iran’s new president reappoints UN-sanctioned official as head of the country’s nuclear agency

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s newly-elected president has reappointed a U.S.-educated official as director of the country’s nuclear department. Iranian state TV reported Saturday that 67-year-old civil engineer Mohammad Eslami will continue his work as head of the country’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of the country’s several vice presidents. The reappointment of Eslami, who was sanctioned by the U.N. in 2008 for his involvement in Iran’s nuclear program, comes as the country remains under heavy sanctions by the West.

