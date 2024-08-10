The gold medal goes to … the chocolate muffin. At the Olympic village, the bakery shines

PARIS (AP) — The chocolate muffins from the bakery in the Olympic village where athletes stay have gone viral on social media. They’re made alongside bread and a selection of French pastries that athletes from across the world rushed to taste. Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has been dubbed “muffin man” after he posted a series of videos on TikTok that have accumulated millions of views. He said “it’s been an unreal experience.” About 40,000 meals are served each day to thousands of athletes in the Olympic village. A team of four bakers have produced about 600 baguettes and 900 cacao breads each day. The chocolate muffins have reached 4,000 per day.

