Aaron Rai takes advantage of Max Greyserman’s late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Rai took advantage of Max Greyserman’s late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title. Rai closed with a 6-under 64, with the Englishman making a 6 1/2-foot birdie putt on the 18th to post at 18-under 262 in the regular-season finale at Sedgefield. Greyserman shot 69 to finish two strokes back on a day when everyone played at least 36 holes. Rai was four strokes back after Greyserman holed out for eagle on the par-4 13th, then had a share of the lead a hole later when Greyserman drove out-of-bounds and made a quadruple bogey on 14. Greyserman birdied the 15th to pull a shot ahead, then four-putted the 16th for a double bogey and parred the last two holes.

