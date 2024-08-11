Amateur runners race like Olympians along the same iconic route as competitors in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of amateur runners got a chance to run like an Olympian in Paris. They tackled either a marathon or 10-kilometer race Saturday night along the same iconic route as the elite athletes who competed at the 2024 Olympics. The official website of the Paris Games says opening up the route to the public is a first for the Olympics. Combined for both races, more than 40,000 people signed up from 127 countries. A few hours after the male Olympians crossed the same finish line, the amateur runners set off as music and cheering crowds hyped them up. One runner says it was “the best way to end the Olympics.”

