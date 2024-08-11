Athletics use six-run first inning to beat Blue Jays 8-4, match 2023 win total with 50th victory

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — JJ Bleday and Zack Gelof both homered in a six-run first inning, JP Sears pitched seven innings to win his third straight start and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Sunday for their 50th win, matching their total from last season.

Lawrence Butler had three hits, including a pair in the first inning, and drove in a run as Oakland improved to 20-13 since July 2, the third-best record in baseball in that span.

Bleday reached base four times, Gelof had three hits and Brent Rooker added two hits and an RBI. The Athletics have won six of their past eight series.

Oakland (50-69) lost 112 games last season and 102 the year before that.

In 2023, the Athletics didn’t earn their 50th win until Sept. 30, the penultimate day of the regular season.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 22 games. Guerrero’s streak matched his career high, first set in 2022.

Guerrero scorched a 112.7 mph grounder to shortstop in the first but was thrown out to end the inning. He flew out to right in the fourth and grounded into double plays in the seventh and eighth.

Sears (10-8) allowed three runs and three hits, reaching double figures in wins for the first time. He walked three and struck out four.

The left-hander retired the first 10 batters in order before Daulton Varsho homered in the fourth.

Varsho’s home run was his 14th. It was Toronto’s first hit since the second inning of Saturday’s 1-0 loss, and its first run since the eighth inning of Friday’s 3-1 win.

Sears was replaced after walking the first two batters in the eighth. Michel Otañez came on and gave up an RBI double to Luis De Los Santos and a two-run single to George Springer. Otañez hit Varsho with a pitch but escaped further damage when Guerrero grounded into a double play on the first pitch.

Oakland’s Mason Miller finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The first four batters of the game reached safely against Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-11). Butler doubled and scored on a fielding error before Bleday hit a two-run homer, his 14th. Three batters later, Gelof hit a two-run shot, his 15th. Daz Cameron doubled before Butler capped the inning with an RBI single.

Making his sixth career start against his former team, Bassitt matched a season worst by giving up seven runs in four innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Toronto reinstated LHP Génesis Cabrera from the paternity list and optioned RHP Yerry Rodríguez to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland had not named a starter for Tuesday’s interleague game in New York against the Mets. RHP Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86) is scheduled for New York.

Blue Jays: RHP Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.44 ERA) is scheduled to face Angels RHP Davis Daniel (1-3, 6.04) on Monday night as Toronto heads west to begin a three-game series at Los Angeles.

