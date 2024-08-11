Dingler and Vierling homer, Tigers hold off Giants 5-4 to avoid sweep

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit his first career home run, Matt Vierling also went deep, and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Sunday to avoid the three-game series sweep.

Colt Keith added two hits and an RBI and three Tigers relievers combined for four shutout innings to back rookie Keider Montero’s uneven outing.

Dingler hit a two-run home run in the second inning then doubled and scored in the fifth. Both hits came off Giants starter Hayden Birdsong.

Montero (3-5) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks. Tyler Holton retired four batters and Brenan Hanifee set down five. Will Vest earned his first save of the season when he got Heliot Ramos to strike out looking for the final out.

Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs for the Giants, who lost for the fourth time in their last 16 games.

Vierling, who sat out the previous two games with back spasms, got the Tigers going with his third leadoff home run this season.

Dingler hit a ground-rule double and scored in the fifth. Colt Keith also singled in a run to put the Tigers ahead 5-2.

The Giants scored twice in the sixth when Chapman singled in a run and scored on Jerar Encarnacion’s double to make it 5-4.

The Tigers made a pair of strong defensive plays in the eighth the preserve their one-run lead.

Chapman tripled leading off the inning but was thrown out at home trying to score on Mark Canha’s fielder’s choice grounder. Hanifee then fielded Patrick Bailey’s comebacker and caught Canha in a rundown between second and third.

Birdsong (3-2) struggled, allowing five runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. He now has a 17.06 ERA over his last two starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Thairo Estrada (left wrist sprain) did some running before the game, although manager Bob Melvin indicated the plan is to proceed carefully to avoid another setback.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.57 ERA) faces the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in Detroit. Skubal has the lowest ERA among qualifying pitchers in the majors.

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31) takes on the Atlanta Braves and LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75) on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb