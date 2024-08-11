Stetson Bennett shakes off 4 INTs, throws winning TD in final seconds as Rams edge Cowboys, 13-12

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett rebounded from a four-interception afternoon and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Miller Forristall with 4 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Rams rallied for a 13-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams.

Bennett led the Rams on a 13-play, 70-yard drive, including his sidearm throw to Forristall on fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 6-yard line. Los Angeles’ day looked to be over when it appeared Bennett threw his fifth pick on the last play before the two-minute warning, but it was negated when Dallas was called for holding.

Bennett went the distance at quarterback and was 24 of 38 for 224 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Rookie Joshua Karty had a pair of field goals for the Rams.

Bennett, who led the University of Georgia to two national titles, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round last year. He was not with the team during the regular season as he addressed his mental health.

Trey Lance passed for 188 yards in his first game for Dallas, and the Cowboys got four field goals from Brandon Aubrey.

Lance was the third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 draft and appeared in eight games, including four starts, during his first two seasons. He was traded to the Cowboys last season on Aug. 26 for a fourth-round pick but was inactive for every game.

Lance came in for the second series and played the rest of the game. He completed 25 of 41 passes and directed three scoring drives.

Aubrey gave the Cowboys a 9-6 lead with 6:08 remaining in the game. After Brock Mogensen picked off a Bennett pass and returned it to the Rams 23-yard line on the ensuing drive, Aubrey kicked a 52-yarder to extend the advantage to six points, 12-6, with 2:52 to play.

The Rams got the opening kickoff and went 61 yards in 12 plays before Karty split the uprights from 28 yards. Jordan Whittington had the key play on the drive with a 34-yard reception. On second-and-11 from the Rams 41, Whittington caught it at the 35, shook off an attempted tackle by Dallas cornerback Eric Scott and got to the 11-yard line before being tackled by Damone Clark.

Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a field goal on his only drive. His 43-yard completion down the left sideline to Jalen Brooks put Dallas in the red zone at the Rams’ 15-yard line. The drive stalled at the LA 12 before Aubrey kicked his first field goal from 30 yards to tie it at 3-all.

The teams again traded field goals during the second quarter. Karty’s kick from 39 yards with 9:13 remaining capped off a Rams’ 14-play, 76-yard possession. Dallas answered with a 12-play, 52-yard drive that resulted in Aubrey’s 36-yard field goal with 4:51 left in the first half.

INJURIES

Cowboys: OG Chuma Edoga suffered a foot injury during the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Rams: DT Larrell Murchison had an arm injury in the second half and did not return.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: At Las Vegas on Saturday.

Rams: At Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

