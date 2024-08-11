The US Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?

The U.S. Navy is struggling to build affordable warships needed to face expanding threats around the world. Among the numerous challenges obstructing its efforts are a serious shortage of skilled workers, poor shipyard employee retention, last-minute design changes and the Pentagon’s shifting priorities. Eric Labs is a longtime naval analyst at the Congressional Budget Office. He says the shipbuilding industry is in its worst state in 25 years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.