Who performed at the Olympic closing ceremony? Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers

PARIS (AP) — Snoop Dogg brought out Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers all performed from a California beachside during the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Tom Cruise dropped from the top of Stade de France stadium in Paris before going on a conquest to the Hollywood sign. H.E.R. sang the U.S. naitonal anthem while gymnastics star Simone Biles and L.A. mayor Karen Bass. Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.