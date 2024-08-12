Arkansas officer fired after being caught on video beating inmate in back of patrol car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer has been fired after being caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of a patrol car. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott fired Officer Joseph Harris on Friday, a day after he was caught on his patrol car video punching, elbowing and slamming the car door on Billy Lee Coram. Coram was being transported from the hospital to the local jail at the time. Elliott said he reviewed the video after receiving a complaint from the Craighead County sheriff’s office. Elliott said he planned to refer the case to the local prosecutor and had contacted the FBI.

