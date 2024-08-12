Death toll in Uganda rubbish heap collapse reaches 24 as rescue teams find more victims

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The death toll from a mountain of rubbish that collapsed in the Ugandan capital rose to 24 on Monday as rescuers with excavators continued searching for victims, according to the city authority. At least four children are among those killed by the collapse at the Kiteezi landfill Friday, police told reporters. The collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall. The precise details of what happened were unclear, but the city authority said there was a “structural failure in waste mass.” Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for the Uganda Red Cross, said there was no hope of rescuing more people alive.

