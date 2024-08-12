Earthquake strikes Syria, rattling nerves amid memories of last year’s deadly temblor

DAMASCUS (AP) — Local authorities say an earthquake shook central Syria causing no major damages but rattling the nerves of residents who remembered last year’s devastating temblor that struck northern Syria and Turkey. Syria’s National Center for Earthquakes said a magnitude 5.5 quake struck 28 kms (17 miles) east of the city of Hama at 11:56 p.m. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.0 and said it had a depth of 10 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of deaths. In Damascus and Beirut – the capital of neighboring Lebanon – residents descended to the streets fearing a stronger quake that would collapse buildings.

