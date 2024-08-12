Florida now counts 1 million more registered Republican voters than Democrats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida has about 1 million more Republican registered voters than Democrats, further cementing its status as a conservative hotbed. Election officials reported over the weekend that there are 5.3 million active Republican voters compared to 4.3 million active Democratic voters. Republicans are touting this as a win for their party, which has rapidly accumulated voters since 2020. For Democrats in Florida, this is bad news. The party already faced brutal midterm elections in 2022. Democrats often point to demographic shifts in Florida and a law that cracked down on third-party voter registration organizations as contributing to the voter registration edge.

