Former Cornell student gets 21 months in prison for posting violent threats to Jewish students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former Cornell University student arrested for posting violently threatening statements against Jewish people on campus last fall after the start of the war in Gaza has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. Patrick Dai was accused by federal officials in October of posting anonymous threats on a Greek life forum to shoot and stab Jewish people. Dai pleaded guilty in April to posting threats to kill or injure another person using interstate communications. He was sentenced Monday in federal court to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

