French authorities investigate British man who climbed the Eiffel Tower before Olympics closing show

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say they are investigating a British man who climbed the Eiffel Tower on the last day of the Paris Olympics. The incident occurred just hours before the closing ceremony on Sunday afternoon, when a shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter, about 1,083-foot, tall tower. Police intervened, evacuating the area around the site, and the man was arrested. He was released on Monday amid an ongoing investigation on charges of endangering lives of others and trespassing at a historical site. That’s according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office.

