Indonesian leader holds first cabinet meeting in unfinished future capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo held his first cabinet meeting in the future capital of Nusantara, amid miles of construction sites and doubts about the sustainability of the ambitious mega project that remains behind schedule. Widodo began working from the city two weeks ago, using an office inside the construction site of the massive new palace in the form of the Hindu eagle god Garuda. The city is set to hold its first Indonesian Independence Day celebration in less than a week. Appearing with his successor, President-elect Prabowo Subianto, in front of the palace, Widodo insisted that the controversial $33 billion construction effort will be worth it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.