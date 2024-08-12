Islamic State-allied militants kill 12 people in eastern Congo, official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official in eastern Congo says that militants allied with the Islamic State group in have killed at least 12 people in several villages in North Kivu province. Attacks from the Allied Democratic Forces have increased recently. Last June, the group killed at least 40 people in several villages in North Kivu. Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

