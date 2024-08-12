Maryland extends the contract of athletic director Damon Evans through June 2029

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has extended the contract of athletic director Damon Evans through June 2029. Evans took over as athletic director in 2018. The Terrapins have won three national titles since then — in men’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and men’s lacrosse. The football team has won bowl games in three straight years for the first time in program history. Evans hired Mike Locksley to coach the football team in 2018 and he’s still at the helm. Evans also brought in Kevin Willard as the new men’s basketball coach before the 2022-23 season.

