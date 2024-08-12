Mexican prosecutors consider treason charges after US jails drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over. It’s part of the long strange trail of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who unexpectedly appeared on a flight in July arranged by another drug capo who decided to turn himself in. Officials say Joaquín Guzmán López — the son of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán — flew to the U.S. on a private plane, but abducted Zambada before leaving Mexico and forced him onto the plane. Mexican prosecutors said late Sunday they were considering bringing treason charges.

