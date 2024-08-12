Pakistan’s military arrests former spy chief over probe related to a housing project scheme

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says the former spy chief has been arrested and will be court-martialed. The military’s announcement on Monday did not say when the arrest took place and no charges have been disclosed against Faiz Hameed, a retired army general. Hameed had been implicated in a housing project scheme launched when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in power. The military said Hameed was arrested following an internal probe ordered by the country’s Supreme Court over allegations related to what became known as the Top City project scam. The company, Top City, was developing land near the capital, Islamabad, for a private housing project.

