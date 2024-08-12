Rams decide to hold another joint practice with Cowboys instead of Chargers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will have a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday instead of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams announced the switch because the round-trip commute from their facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, to the Cowboys’ practice in Oxnard is shorter than going to the Chargers facility in El Segundo.

The Rams have temporarily returned to California Lutheran because work on their new site in Woodland Hills has not been completed. The Rams eventually will build a permanent complex in Woodland Hills, but will again be in temporary facilities until its completion.

It will be the third time in seven days the Cowboys and Rams will face each other. The two teams had a joint practice in Oxnard on Aug. 8 and then met in the preseason opener on Sunday, when the Rams rallied for a 13-12 victory. Most of the starters, including Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Dallas’ Dak Prescott, did not play in the game.

The Chargers and Rams had a joint practice in El Segundo on Aug. 4, but that was while the Rams were still holding training camp nearby at Loyola Marymount University. The two Los Angeles teams will meet in the second preseason game on Saturday.

