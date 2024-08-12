Want to speed up a road or transit project? Just host a political convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Cities seldom launch big-ticket infrastructure projects to host a political convention, but landing the high-profile events often provides a nudge to speed up construction. Chicago had planned to reopen a long-shuttered elevated train station near the United Center more than four years ago, but the project kept getting delayed. But with the Democratic National Convention coming to town next week, construction crews scrambled to open the state-of-the-art station before delegates arrive. Milwaukee altered the timing of some of its road projects to account for last month’s Republican National Convention. And Cleveland officials saw the 2016 RNC that it hosted as a major impetus for finishing overdue airport upgrades, a city park and a new hotel connected to the convention center.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.