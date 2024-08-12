Wisconsin voters to set Senate race and decide on questions limiting the governor’s power

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race will officially be set in Tuesday’s primary. The power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will also be tested in a Republican congressional primary and Democrats will decide on a candidate in a swing House district to take on a GOP incumbent. Wisconsin voters are also deciding whether to approve two constitutional amendments passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would take power away from the governor. In the Senate race, Republican millionaire banker Eric Hovde has dominated the Republican primary, facing only nominal opposition. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is seeking a third term. The election is also the first under new legislative maps more favorable to Democrats.

