A murder case has been filed against former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina over a grocer’s death

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh say police are investigating a murder case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other officials over the killing of a grocery shop owner during student protests in July. S.M. Amir Hamza, described as a “well-wisher” of grocery store owner Abu Sayeed, filed the case at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Tuesday. Hamza said Sayeed was killed on July 19 amid clashes during the student-led uprising, and that he filed the case because Sayeed’s family did not have the capacity to seek justice. Hasina, who stepped down and fled the country on Aug. 5, was named as a suspect in the petition along six other people including former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and top police officials.

