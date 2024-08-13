Before lobster, Maine had a thriving sardine industry. A sunken ship reminds us of its storied past

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 83-foot motor boat is going to be scrapped that was one of the first refrigerated sardine carriers during the heyday of Maine’s booming industry. The Coast Guard last week led a recovery operation to retrieve the Jacob Pike, which sank last winter. The 21-year-old great-great-grandson of the vessel’s namesake wants the wooden vessel to be preserved, and formed a nonprofit that would use the vessel as an educational platform. But any new owner could be on the hook for up to $300,000 for environmental remediation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.