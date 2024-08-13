Crews battle scattered fires in Athens suburbs, helped by calmer winds and reinforcements

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters in Greece were battling scattered fires as Tuesday broke, hoping to end the major wildfire that burned into the northern suburbs of Athens, triggering evacuations and leaving at least one person dead. With strong winds that had fanned the flames on Sunday and Monday dying down overnight, the fire department said the fire no longer had any active, advancing fronts and firefighters were concentrating their efforts on extinguishing the flames in hundreds of slow-burning areas. Authorities were racing to extinguish as much of the blaze as possible ahead of Tuesday afternoon, when winds were predicted to pick up again, with a forecast of gusts reaching up to 60-70 kilometers per hour.

