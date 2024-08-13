Houston prosecutors find no evidence of efforts to sway 2022 elections but charge a county worker
Associated Press/Report for America
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas’ largest county say an investigation found no evidence of intent to influence 2022 election outcomes. But Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Tuesday that her office will pursue criminal charges against a county employee who was allegedly working a second job while polls ran out of paper ballots. The review by Ogg’s office is one of several to have scrutinized Houston’s elections after the last midterms. An attorney for the employee charged by Ogg’s office said his client was not guilty and criticized the allegations as politically driven.