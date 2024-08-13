Houston’s former mayor is the Democrats’ nominee to succeed the late US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s former mayor is the Democrats’ pick to succeed the late Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on the November ballot. Sylvester Turner secured the nomination Tuesday during a party meeting in Houston. Jackson Lee died in July after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The 74-year-old longtime Texas congresswoman had already won the Democratic nomination for another term before her death. That left party officials to select her replacement. Turner served two terms as mayor and is a former state lawmaker. The House district in Houston is solidly Democratic.

