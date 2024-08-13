‘Lab-grown’ meat maker files lawsuit against Florida ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A manufacturer of “lab-grown” meat has filed a lawsuit challenging a recently enacted Florida law that bans the sale of the product. The lawsuit argues the restrictions against cultivated meat are unconstitutional and unfairly protect Florida farmers from competition by out-of-state producers. U.S. regulators first signed off on the sale of cultivated meat in 2023 and sellers argue it’s a more ethical and sustainable alternative to conventionally raised chicken and beef. But some state lawmakers argue it’s a threat to the agriculture industry.

