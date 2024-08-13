Maui judge’s ruling bars insurers from going after defendants who agreed to $4B wildfire settlement

HONOLULU (AP) — A Maui judge’s ruling resolves a critical roadblock to finalizing a $4 billion wildfire settlement. Judge Peter Cahill has ruled that insurance companies who have paid out more than $2 billion in claims can seek reimbursement only from the settlement amount defendants fire victims blame for causing the deadly tragedy have agreed to pay. Lawyers representing plaintiffs in hundreds of lawsuits over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires asked Cahill to bar insurers from bringing independent legal action to recoup the money paid to policyholders. Preventing insurers from going after the defendants is a key settlement term.

