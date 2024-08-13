More than 2,300 pounds of meth is found hidden in celery at Georgia farmers market
FOREST PARK, Ga. (AP) — Drug agents say that celery was used to conceal more than 2,300 pounds of methamphetamines at a farmers market south of Atlanta. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it’s one of the largest seizures of its kind. WAGA-TV reports that authorities said Monday the drugs were found inside a semitrailer. The agency had learned about a semitrailer coming across the Mexican border, and agents then zeroed in on the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park. Agents arrested a Mexican citizen, but no information on the charges was immediately available on Tuesday.