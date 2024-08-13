New Zealand food bank distributes candy made from a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public. Auckland City Mission said Wednesday that the apparent sweets were solid blocks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers, stamped with the label of Malaysian brand Rinda. Disguising drugs as innocuous goods was common among international smugglers, the country’s Drug Foundation said, and the candies were most likely donated to the food bank accidentally. They could be elsewhere in New Zealand, the public was warned.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.